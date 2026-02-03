Russia Warns Western Troops in Ukraine Will Be Targeted

The war in Ukraine continues to draw global attention as tensions between Russia and Western countries remain high.

Discussions about sending foreign troops to Ukraine have raised concerns about how Moscow might respond.

A Threat to Russian Security

Russia says any foreign military presence on Ukrainian soil will be seen as an attack and treated as a legitimate target, according to Hotnews. The Russian Foreign Ministry made the statement on Monday, quoting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The ministry said the deployment of military units, bases, warehouses, or other infrastructure by Western countries in Ukraine is unacceptable. It described such actions as foreign intervention that threatens Russia’s security.

The ministry warned that Western countries must understand that if troops, including German forces, enter Ukraine, they would be considered valid targets for Russian armed forces. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that it will not tolerate foreign soldiers on Ukrainian territory.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to find a solution to the conflict. The ministry said Trump understands the “fundamental reasons” behind the war and praised his approach to dialogue with Moscow. According to Russia, Trump is one of the few Western leaders who avoided setting what they call “meaningless” preconditions and addressed the roots of the crisis publicly.

A Second Tripartite Meeting

The United States has been leading negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. A second tripartite meeting involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. is scheduled this week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Officials hope the talks can ease tensions, though major obstacles remain.

One of the biggest issues is Russia’s demand that Ukraine cede internationally recognized territory, including the Donbas region. Kyiv refuses to give up areas not under Russian control. This disagreement continues to block any final peace deal.

Despite these challenges, Moscow says it values dialogue that addresses NATO expansion and Ukraine’s potential membership in the alliance. The Russian Foreign Ministry called Trump’s approach “determined” and said it shows an understanding of Russia’s long-standing concerns about the West’s actions in Eastern Europe.

The situation remains fragile. Any movement of Western troops into Ukraine could trigger a military response from Russia, according to its government, while talks in Abu Dhabi may offer a narrow window for diplomacy to prevent further escalation.