Did you catch all the jabs at Trump during the Oscars?

Politics and sharp humor took center stage during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony. Several moments during the show featured jokes and statements aimed at political figures, global conflicts and celebrities.

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Host Conan O’Brien delivered many of the evening’s most pointed remarks, mixing satire with commentary on current events, reports TV 2 News.

Trump targeted in jokes

During the broadcast, O’Brien directed several jokes toward US President Donald Trump.

Welcoming the audience back after a break, the comedian joked about the venue’s name.

Welcome back. We’re here live from the “Has a Small Penis Theater”, said O’Brien and added: Let’s see him put his name in front of it!

According to TV2 News, the joke was widely interpreted as a reference to the renaming of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to the Trump-Kennedy Center.

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Later in the show, television host Jimmy Kimmel also made a comment involving Trump while presenting the award for best documentary.

“Oh man, he’s going to be pissed that his wife isn’t nominated for this one.”

The remark referred to a documentary produced about Melania Trump.

Political messages on stage

The ceremony also included several political statements from guests and presenters.

Actor Javier Bardem wore a badge reading “No a la Guerra” (“No to war”), which he said he had originally worn during protests against the Iraq War in 2003.

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Speaking during the event, Bardem referenced current conflicts and later began his speech announcing the Best International Film award by saying:

“No war. Liberate Palestine”

Elsewhere, American author and activist Glennon Doyle appeared carrying a bag displaying the phrase “Fuck Ice,” referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Chalamet controversy mocked

Another moment of satire focused on actor Timothée Chalamet following recent criticism over comments he made about classical performing arts.

Chalamet had previously said he did not want to support opera and ballet because he did not wish to “keep it alive,” a statement that drew criticism from artists in those communities.

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O’Brien referenced the backlash during his opening monologue.

“Security is extremely high tonight. I’ve been told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities. They’re upset that they forgot about the jazz community,” O’Brien said.

The remark drew laughter from the audience and highlighted the mix of entertainment and political commentary that characterized the evening.

Sources: TV2 News