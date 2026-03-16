Russia could use up to 9 million drones in 2026, equal to about 25,000 a day, commissioner warns

He said Russia could deploy between seven and nine million drones over the cause of the year.

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European officials are increasingly focused on the rapid transformation of modern warfare as drones reshape battlefields across the world.

New warnings from Brussels suggest the scale of future drone deployments could dramatically alter Europe’s security outlook.

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said Russia may field millions of drones within the next year, raising concerns about the continent’s readiness.

Growing drone threat

Speaking at the Europa forum in Brussels, Kubilius said Moscow could deploy between seven and nine million drones in 2026.

This is equivalent to nearly 25,000 drones deployed every day throughout the year.

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According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the commissioner cited the figure while discussing Russia’s expanding military production.

“We need to remember that Russia spends on its army, in purchasing power parity terms, about 85% of the entire defense budget of the European Union. It is also ready to use seven to nine million drones in 2026,” Kubilius said.

He argued that the war in Ukraine has revealed how central drones have become in modern combat. The experience of the conflict, he said, is forcing European governments to rethink how quickly they must strengthen their own defense capabilities.

Kubilius also warned that Europe cannot dismiss the possibility of further Russian escalation across the continent.

“There is a real possibility that we could face Russian aggression,” Kubilius said according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

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Ukraine’s drone experience

Kubilius pointed to Ukraine’s battlefield experience as a key resource for Europe’s future defense planning.

According to him, Kyiv’s expertise in drone warfare is already attracting international attention. He pointed to the fact that Saudi Arabia has allegedly asked Ukraine for help to produce millions of interceptor drones, and that the US Army has reportedly asked for Ukraine’s assistance in countering Iranian drones during the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The commissioner urged the European Union to integrate Ukraine’s defense industry into the broader European defense system. Such cooperation, he said, would strengthen the bloc’s military independence.

He also suggested Ukraine could become part of the future European Defense Union alongside the United Kingdom and Norway.

Expanding drone warfare

Ukraine continues to rely heavily on unmanned systems in its war with Russia. According to Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukrainian drones struck more than 105,200 Russian targets in February alone.

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Ukrainian officials say global interest in their drone technology is rising. President Volodymyr Zelensky said multiple countries have approached Ukraine about systems capable of countering large drone attacks.

The Financial Times reported that the United States and an unnamed Gulf state have shown interest in buying Ukrainian interceptor drones designed to shoot down Iranian Shahed drones.

Meanwhile, Syrsky said intelligence indicates Russia plans to expand its unmanned systems forces to about 101,000 personnel by April 1.

Sources: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Financial Times