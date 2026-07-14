Disgusting kitchens at Trump’s golf club lead to huge fly infestation

Inspectors noted serious concerns with how the kitchen handled its ingredients.

Eating out is usually a treat that lets you leave the cooking and cleaning to someone else.

Customers expect a relaxing meal and a spotless kitchen behind the scenes.

But sometimes, a look behind the curtain reveals a very different reality.

Uninvited kitchen guests

The restaurant at Trump National Golf Club in Washington D.C. recently faced a tough health inspection. A local official turned up last month and found several pressing issues.

The findings were published by Alternet. His report detailed a “large quantity of small flies” hanging around a storage room near the staff toilets.

The problems went beyond flying insects. Inspectors noted serious concerns with how the kitchen handled its ingredients.

Food needs to stay cold to stay safe. But the Loudoun County inspector flagged “several food items stored at a temperature above the required 41 degrees Fahrenheit minimum.” That included blue cheese sitting at 54 degrees, alongside warm sausage links and pasta.

Storage and chemical risks

Workers also missed the mark on cross-contamination rules. The Loudoun County inspector saw “raw steak, fish and burgers above ready-to-eat foods such as tortillas and sauces.”

Even the cleaning supplies caused alarm at the snack bar. According to Levinthal, “the health official deemed the sink’s chemical sanitizer solution exceeded regulations for maximum strength level.”

This is not an isolated incident for the president’s properties. Similar hygiene complaints have popped up at other locations across the country.

Levinthal noted that two Trump golf clubs in New York received health citations earlier this year. Meanwhile, his Chicago hotel was also “bedeviled by flies, among other health issues, NOTUS reported in March.”

A broader pattern

Beyond his private businesses, President Donald Trump faces criticism over public renovation projects. Critics say he often hands out government work without proper competition.

MS NOW analyst Steve Benen pointed this out in a recent report. He highlighted a string of projects given to allies through a closed system.

“Those looking for a simple phrase to help summarize Donald Trump’s second term could do worse than ‘no-bid contract,'” Benen wrote.

He listed several examples, including the Reflecting Pool and the Lafayette Park fountains. For each project, Benen repeated the exact same conclusion about how the work was awarded. “No-bid contract,” he stated.

Sources: AlterNet