More than 3,000 infected: Officials still don’t know what’s causing outbreak

Parasitic outbreak explodes across multiple states as cases continue to climb.

Fresh produce is once again under scrutiny in the United States after thousands of people were struck by a parasitic illness that investigators are still struggling to trace.

According to CNN, health authorities are racing to determine whether a single contaminated food product is responsible for the growing outbreak, or whether multiple sources are spreading the infection across the country.

Cases continue to climb

More than 3,000 illnesses have now been linked to Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite that infects the intestines and can trigger severe gastrointestinal symptoms.

Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially confirmed 843 domestically acquired infections across 31 states, officials caution that figure is expected to increase as additional reports are submitted by state health departments.

Michigan has recorded by far the largest number of suspected cases, with state officials reporting 2,640 infections. Ohio has also experienced a significant outbreak, identifying another 434 cases.

Source remains unknown

Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the outbreak.

Cyclospora infections are commonly associated with fresh produce such as lettuce, basil, cilantro, berries and peas. Despite that history, health officials have not linked the current outbreak to any specific fruit or vegetable.

Federal and state agencies are continuing to examine whether all of the reported illnesses can be traced back to a single contaminated product or whether several separate food sources are involved.

Severe symptoms for some patients

The parasite attacks the digestive system and can cause intense watery diarrhea, abdominal cramping, bloating, nausea, fatigue and dehydration. In more serious cases, patients require hospital treatment.

According to the CDC, 86 people have been hospitalized during the outbreak.

No deaths have been reported, but public health officials expect the number of confirmed infections to keep rising as more states finalize and submit their surveillance data.