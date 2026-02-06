Donald Trump claims, he has stopped three nuclear wars from breaking out

One of the countries, however, denies that the U.S. was even involved in negotiationg a ceasefire.

Others are reading now

Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning on nuclear weapons, coupling it with sweeping claims about his role in averting global conflict. The remarks revive debates over past ceasefires and the future of arms control.

Posting online, the U.S. president framed the moment as a test of military strength and diplomacy, while challenging rivals and allies alike.

Bold nuclear claims

In a message on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed he had personally prevented three nuclear wars.

He wrote: “I have stopped nuclear wars from breaking out across the world between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine.”

Article continues below.

Also read

Display content from truthsocial.com Click to display external content from truthsocial,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Display content from iFrames except google ads Click to display external content from iFrames except google ads,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

India has rejected that account. After a ceasefire with Pakistan last year, defence minister Rajnath Singh said it was “completely incorrect and baseless to say that the military action was stopped because of pressure”.

Iran, Israel: No ceasefire agreed on

Trump also pointed to last year’s halt in fighting between Iran and Israel, which he announced on Truth Social.

Both countries publicly denied agreeing to a ceasefire, despite a pause in hostilities.

Also read

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said at the time: “As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations.” He added that if Israel stopped attacks by 4am, Iran would not continue, which Iran says it upheld.

Ukraine and arms control

The war between Russia and Ukraine is ongoing and has not escalated into nuclear conflict, despite repeated warnings from Moscow. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met last month to discuss peace options, though disagreements remain over territory.

Trump also addressed the expiration of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, known as New Start. Signed in 2010 by Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, it capped US and Russian nuclear warheads.

“Rather than extend New Start… we should have our nuclear experts work on a new, improved, and modernised treaty,” Trump wrote, arguing the deal had been violated.

Military rebuilding claims

Trump said the US military was rebuilt during his first term, “including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons”. Refurbishment refers to life extension programmes replacing ageing components, which received more than $700m in funding.

Also read

He also cited the creation of the US Space Force in 2019 and investment in new battleships as part of his defence legacy.

Sources: Truth Social statements; Indian defence ministry; Iranian foreign ministry