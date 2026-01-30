Donald Trump declares “national emergency” over Cuba

He also threatens countries selling oil to Cuba with tariffs.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order declaring a national emergency tied to Cuba.

In a statement on the White House’s website, the order states that the Cuban government’s conduct amounts to “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security and foreign policy.

Under the directive, the administration may impose retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from any country that “directly or indirectly sells or otherwise provides any oil to Cuba.”

Specific tariff levels were not detailed.

Instead, the order assigns the secretaries of Commerce, State, Treasury and Homeland Security, along with the U.S. trade representative, to review cases and recommend action. Final decisions would rest with the president.

Alliances and warnings

The order argues that Havana’s relationships with Russia, China, Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah contribute to the threat assessment.

The announcement arrives as the Supreme Court weighs the legality of the administration’s use of emergency powers to levy tariffs.

It also follows comments from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirming that Mexico continues to supply oil to Cuba. Trump said he spoke with Sheinbaum in what he described as a “very productive telephone conversation” focused on border security, drug trafficking and trade.

Public remarks

Speaking to ABC News on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center, Trump said he was not seeking to cripple Cuba’s economy.

“Cuba is a failing nation, and you have to feel badly for Cuba,” he said. “They’ve treated people very badly. We have a lot of Cuban Americans who really were treated very badly, and they’d probably like to go back. … I think Cuba will not be able to survive.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the order is meant to reinforce U.S. foreign policy, adding, “the results end up being reasonable and sensible.”

Sources: White House statement, ABC News