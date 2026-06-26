Donald Trump faces falling approval ratings ahead of midterm elections

Running a country rarely stays smooth for very long after the initial victory party ends.

The real test begins when the initial excitement fades and regular citizens start weighing promises against reality. As a major national vote approaches, a familiar shadow is creeping back over Washington, reports Onet.

Growing warning signs

President Donald Trump is only eighteen months into his term, but the traditional honeymoon is over. Recent national surveys reveal a steep decline in public support, forcing the White House to confront a harsh reality. The timing is terrible with crucial midterm elections looming this November.

According to Onet, multiple polls show the president’s approval rating has plummeted to between 37 and 39 percent. A separate study by the American Research Group paints an even darker picture, placing his support at a meager 30 percent. Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of the public express disapproval.

The biggest issue centers on the lived experience gap. This term describes the painful disconnect between positive official economic data and the financial strain people actually feel in their wallets. For a long time, the economy was his strongest card, but voters are losing faith.

A major defection

Historically, the ruling party almost always loses ground during midterm votes. Unless exceptional circumstances protect them, presidents regularly lose control of Congress when voters feel life is getting harder. This time, the trouble is also brewing from within the president’s own base.

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson recently delivered a massive blow to the movement. He had been a fierce defender. But now, he has publicly announced that he can no longer support the Republican Party.

Carlson pointed to the conflict with Iran as his primary reason for leaving. He described the war as a betrayal of American voters. His podcast reaches millions of conservative citizens, and his departure could trigger a wider exit from the MAGA movement.

The looming threat

The consequences of a defeat in November would be severe. If Democrats win back the House of Representatives, they will gain the power to launch deep investigations and block key laws. Capturing the Senate would allow them to stall judicial appointments.

The White House remembers this painful scenario from the 2018 midterms, when the party lost 40 House seats. It led to years of endless political gridlock.

Onet notes that the true danger comes from the voters who backed the president in 2024 to fix their finances. If life feels too expensive this autumn, ideology will matter far less than personal balance.

Sources: Onet, American Research Group