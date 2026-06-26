Ukraine’s “Operation Torch” paralyzes a massive Moscow oil refinery

In a highly coordinated deep-strike campaign, a swarm of Ukrainian long-range drones has bypassed Moscow’s air defenses to cripple the massive Kapotnya Oil Refinery. The catastrophic damage has halted operations until late 2026, triggering domestic fuel shortages and dealing a massive logistical blow to the Russian war machine.

The Kremlin is facing a massive logistical nightmare, and this time, the fires are burning right in its own backyard. In a highly coordinated deep-strike campaign, Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted and crippled one of Russia’s most critical energy hubs: the Kapotnya Oil Refinery, located directly inside the city limits of Moscow.

Striking the heart of the Russian energy grid

For months, Ukraine has been steadily expanding the reach of its domestic drone arsenal, but these recent strikes mark a dramatic escalation in both precision and audacity. According to recent battle damage assessments from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a swarm of long-range Ukrainian drones managed to successfully slip past Moscow’s heavily fortified air defense rings.

The resulting precision strikes dealt a catastrophic blow to the Kapotnya facility’s primary distillation units. The damage is so severe that Russian engineers have been forced to completely halt operations at the massive refinery until at least the end of 2026, instantly knocking out a massive chunk of the capital’s immediate fuel supply.

A double blow to the war machine

The Kapotnya strike was not an isolated incident. The ISW reports that the attack was part of a broader, synchronized campaign dubbed “Operation Torch” that simultaneously hit major gas processing hubs hundreds of miles away in the Orenburg region. By striking multiple critical nodes at once, Ukraine is systematically dismantling the infrastructure that keeps the Russian military moving.

The ripple effects of this infrastructure degradation are already hitting the Russian home front hard. With massive refineries sitting offline, severe domestic gasoline shortages are beginning to spread across western Russia. More importantly, the sudden drop in fuel production is directly suffocating the Kremlin’s defense industrial base, making it increasingly difficult to manufacture, transport, and deploy the heavy armor and supplies needed to sustain the front lines.

Forcing Moscow to rethink its defenses

This targeted drone campaign is completely rewriting the rules of the conflict. By successfully hitting high-value targets right inside the Moscow city limits, Ukraine is proving that there is no true safe haven for Russian military logistics.

The Kremlin is now trapped in a brutal strategic dilemma. To protect these massive, highly flammable energy hubs, Russian commanders will be forced to pull critical air defense systems away from the active front lines and redeploy them deep into the country’s interior. As Ukraine continues to systematically torch these refineries, the Russian military is quickly realizing that its vast geography is no longer a shield against the reach of modern drone warfare.