Donald Trump has just posted an AI-video of the Obamas as monkeys

It was part of a video claiming fraud during the 2020 election.
The US president sparked a fresh political storm after sharing a short artificial intelligence-generated video online.
The post quickly drew criticism from Democratic figures, who said it crossed ethical and racial lines.
The controversy adds to an ongoing debate about the use of manipulated imagery in modern political communication, particularly during election-related disputes.
A brief clip
Donald Trump published the video on his Truth Social platform on Thursday evening. According to AFP, the post was linked to claims of fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.
Near the end of the clip, a two-second AI-generated sequence depicts former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama with their faces placed on the bodies of monkeys in a jungle setting. The montage plays against the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”.
Democratic politicians and commentators swiftly condemned the imagery, describing it as offensive and racially charged.
Pattern of posts
The incident is not isolated. Over the past year, Trump has increasingly shared AI-generated images and videos across social media, using them both to promote himself and to attack political opponents.
Previous examples include a fabricated video showing Barack Obama being arrested in the Oval Office, as well as an edited image of Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries wearing a fake mustache and a traditional Mexican hat.
Those posts also drew accusations of racism from Democrats.
Note: The video below contains images of an offensive nature, viewer discression is advised. The editorial has chosen to share the video for informational purposes.
Sources: AFP, Truth Social