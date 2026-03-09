Donald Trump says, he won’t sign any new laws, until act on voter ID is passed

The act would impose fundamental changes to how Americans vote.

President Donald Trump has warned he will not approve any legislation until Congress passes a controversial voting bill he strongly supports.

Trump outlined his stance Sunday in a post on Truth Social, declaring that the SAVE America Act must move forward before any other measures reach his desk.

He wrote: “It must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else.”

The proposal would require voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship along with a photo ID in order to cast ballots in federal elections.

The demand comes as lawmakers remain stuck in negotiations over key government funding and could deepen existing tensions on Capitol Hill and potentially stall other legislative priorities.

Voting fight escalates

According to Axios, Trump has repeatedly called for sweeping election changes ahead of upcoming midterm contests that could shape the future of his policy agenda.

At the same time, lawmakers remain divided over a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security. If the president follows through on his threat, even a bipartisan funding agreement could face a veto.

In the same post, Trump also urged lawmakers to add tighter limits on mail-in voting and further restrictions on gender-affirming care. Those provisions were not included in the version of the bill that passed the House of Representatives.

The White House did not immediately respond to Axios requests for clarification about whether the president would refuse to sign a DHS funding bill.

Senate resistance grows

The legislation cleared the House last month. Trump praised conservative activist Scott Presler for encouraging the Senate to use a talking filibuster to push it through.

Republicans backing the proposal argue it would help prevent noncitizens from voting. According to Axios reporter Jason Lalljee, such cases are both illegal and rare.

Democrats have made clear they will not support the measure. “[S]o be it,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded.

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) dismissed the threat on X, writing that Congress “ain’t passing any bills anyways so.”

According to Axios, a bill not signed by the President within 10 days automatically becomes law, but if Congress adjourns while the bill is awaiting the signature of the president, the bill dies.

Sources: Truth-Social posts from Donald Trump, Axios