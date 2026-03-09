North Koreans use AI to land jobs in Western companies

Microsoft warns North Korea using AI to land fake tech jobs.

North Korean operatives are using artificial intelligence to secretly land remote IT jobs at Western companies, according to a new warning from Microsoft. Once hired, the workers reportedly send their salaries back to the North Korean government.

Security researchers say the scheme not only brings in money for Pyongyang but may also give the workers access to sensitive company systems.

Fake job applicants

According to Microsoft, people linked to the North Korean state are applying for remote tech jobs using fake or stolen identities.

They often target positions in software development or IT support that can be done remotely.

In some cases, people based in the same country as the employer help them appear local and assist with the hiring process.

Artificial intelligence tools are used to make the fake identities look convincing.

Voice-changing software can be used during job interviews to hide accents and make applicants sound like they are from Western countries.

Image-editing tools such as FaceSwap are also used to create realistic profile photos or alter identity documents.

AI is also used to build entire digital identities.

Operators generate lists of common names, create matching email addresses and produce professional-looking resumes and cover letters.

They study job listings on platforms like Upwork and other hiring sites to see what skills employers want, then adjust their applications to match.

Working without suspicion

Once hired, the workers continue using AI tools to help them perform their roles.

The technology can help write emails, translate messages and generate computer code.

According to Microsoft, this helps them appear like normal employees and avoid drawing attention inside companies.

Researchers link the activity to North Korean cyber groups known as Jasper Sleet and Coral Sleet.

Microsoft said it has already disrupted parts of the operation, including thousands of email accounts used during recruitment.

The company also warned that artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in cybercrime, from phishing attacks to analyzing stolen data after hacks.

Sources: Microsoft security research, Newsweek