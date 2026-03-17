Donald Trump’s offhand Ukraine remark highlights gap between perception and reality

A brief aside from Donald Trump has put a spotlight on how life in Ukraine is perceived beyond its borders. The comment surfaced unexpectedly, in the middle of an unrelated discussion.

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Speaking to reporters, Trump, according to Ukrainska Pravda, abruptly turned to Ukraine, voicing surprise that civilians continue to live there as the war stretches into its third year.

“People live in Ukraine. I know you’d think they couldn’t live in Ukraine, but they live in Ukraine. I don’t know how they do it, but they live in Ukraine,” he said.

The line stood on its own.

For many Ukrainians, however, daily life has continued alongside the conflict, with cities functioning, transport running and businesses staying open despite repeated disruptions.

A Shift From Lebanon

The remark came as Trump was describing a conversation about Lebanon, where he had asked about families remaining despite ongoing violence.

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“I asked, ‘Do you live in Lebanon? Do your parents live there?'” he said, recounting that the answer was: “Oh, yes, they live there. And over the years, they’ve gotten used to being bombed there,” as reported by Ukrinform.

He briefly linked that experience to Ukraine before returning to his original point, adding: “They live in Lebanon. Hezbollah is a big problem, and they’re being eliminated quickly.”

Context And Scrutiny

Sky News reports that several of Trump’s recent comments on international affairs have prompted questions about the information shaping his views. In one instance, he said he had seen a video showing the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln on fire and asked military officials about it, before being told it was fake and likely generated using artificial intelligence.

In another exchange, Trump repeatedly claimed that talks with Iran were ongoing, saying “they want to make a deal,” but could not clarify who was involved or what such a deal would look like. At one point, he suggested that earlier interlocutors were no longer alive, attributing this to military operations.

They also highlighted his account of a call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where Trump questioned why the British leader would consult his team before making decisions, saying: “you don’t need to meet with the team. You’re the prime minister.”

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Together, these episodes have added to scrutiny over how the president interprets and communicates complex international developments.

Against that backdrop, Ukrainske Pravda notes that his remarks on Ukraine come as efforts to negotiate an end to the war remain uncertain, with no clear timeline or framework agreed.

Inside Ukraine, schools in some regions continue operating and public transport systems remain active, even under the strain of periodic attacks. Trump’s brief observation, though offhand, drew attention to that contrast.

Sources: Ukrinform, Ukrainske Pravda, Sky News