“Drone wall” coming: EU reveals plan to counter drone threats

A central element of the plan is the development of a “single air display system”.

A series of unauthorized drone sightings over sensitive sites has put European authorities on alert. Now, Brussels is preparing a coordinated response aimed at preventing further disruptions.

The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled a new action plan designed to improve the detection of potentially hostile drones entering EU airspace.

The strategy focuses on boosting investment in surveillance tools and enhancing systems that can better identify and track suspicious unmanned aircraft.

Rising security concerns

Several member states, including Poland and Belgium, have reported recent incidents involving drones flying over or near nuclear facilities, airports and other vital infrastructure.

In response, the Commission is proposing closer cooperation between civilian and military sectors. It plans to support member states through “coordinated civil-military industrial mapping to attract investment and foster innovation and interoperability” and a “strengthened counter-drone testing capacity”.

Officials also outlined the creation of a “new EU Counter-Drone Centre of Excellence and the development of a certification scheme for counter drone systems”. In addition, Brussels intends to see “the launch of a Drone and Counter-Drone Industry Forum to foster dialogue with industrial actors, with view to scaling up production”.

Clearer operational guidance for drone operators is expected, alongside a pilot initiative aimed at improving maritime monitoring against high-altitude threats.

“Single air display system”

A central element of the plan is the development of a “single air display system” that would combine data from different sources, helping authorities separate legitimate drones from those deemed dangerous.

The Commission is also urging “interested countries” to “join forces in the public procurement and deployment of counter-drone systems”.

The proposals align with the EU’s Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030, published on 16 October, which foresees a fully operational “drone wall” by 2027 as part of an Eastern Flank Watch stretching from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, NATO has stepped up its presence in the region. The alliance launched Operation Eastern Sentry in September 2025 and confirmed in November that a new US anti-drone system had been deployed along Europe’s eastern flank, with both organisations seeking to avoid duplication and improve coordination.

Sources: European Commission, NATO, Euronews