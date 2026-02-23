€500,000 reward for information on “shadow fleet” tanker – but no one knows who is offering it

The poster is seeking “any verified information regarding the current location of this vessel.”

Others are reading now

A series of unusual advertisements has surfaced on LinkedIn, drawing attention within the maritime industry.

The posts promise a substantial cash reward for details about a tanker linked to sanctioned oil trade activity.

According to trade publication Seatrade Maritime, the advertisements were published by an account using the name “OMRA ex Vani.”

The posts offer €500,000 in exchange for “any verified information regarding the current location of this vessel,” referring to the VLCC tanker Omra (IMO 9264881).

The listing includes an email address and a phone number registered in India for potential informants. The appearance of such notices on a professional networking platform has raised questions across shipping circles.

Also read

Article continues below.

Screenshot: Omra EX-VANI / LinkedIn

Vessel identity questions

According to The Insider, the tanker previously operated under the name Vani. Data from Equasis indicates the ship has been sailing under what is described as a false Guyana flag.

However, Pole Star Global’s PurpleTrac database shows that as of February 2026 the vessel is flagged to the Comoros Islands, not Guyana.

Images shared on LinkedIn depict the ship still bearing the name Vani, flying a San Marino flag and painted black.

Observers note the vessel may since have been repainted.

Also read

Sanctions and movements

The Omra was placed on the US sanctions list in July 2025. The US authorities also sanctioned its owner, Avani Lines, a company registered in the Marshall Islands.

The vessel has been linked to the Iranian crude trade. It was seen in Iranian waters on January 23 while bunkering, according to tracking data.

Pole Star Global reports the tanker’s last known position was on February 17 off Johor, Malaysia, an area often associated with ship-to-ship crude transfers involving so-called “shadow fleet” tankers.

Sources: Seatrade Maritime, Equasis, Pole Star Global, The Insider