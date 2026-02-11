Elections back on agenda in wartime Ukraine

Zelensky to outline election and referendum plan on Feb 24

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian and European officials involved in the discussions, that Zelensky intends to outline the plan on February 24. Reuters also cited the report.

According to Reuters, US and Ukrainian negotiators have discussed a framework under which any peace deal with Russia would be subject to approval by Ukrainian voters in a national referendum.

Officials have also explored holding the referendum simultaneously with presidential elections, potentially in May, Reuters reported last week.

Election preparations

The Financial Times said Ukraine has begun preparations for presidential elections alongside the proposed referendum. The report cited Ukrainian and Western officials familiar with the planning.

In December 2025, Zelensky said he was prepared to hold presidential elections following a request from the United States.

“The United States of America made a request for presidential elections, and I told them that I would be prepared for such elections,” he said at the time.

Referendum proposal

That same month, Zelensky stated he would be willing to submit a peace plan to a referendum if Russia agreed to a ceasefire lasting at least 60 days.

Under Ukrainian law, elections have been postponed during martial law, which has been in place since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Details of how voting would be conducted amid ongoing hostilities have not yet been made public.

Mandate and legitimacy

Ukraine last held presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019, when Zelensky won by a large margin. Nearly 19 million people voted out of 30 million registered voters, according to pre-war data.

Zelensky’s five-year term formally expired last year. Russia has questioned his legitimacy, while Kyiv’s Western allies have rejected those claims and point to opinion polls showing continued public support for the president.

If confirmed, the February 24 announcement would set the stage for one of Ukraine’s most consequential political decisions since the start of the war.

Sources: Financial Times, Reuters