British Airways crew hospitalized after being spiked by passenger

Three British Airways staff treated after eating passenger sweets.

Three British Airways cabin crew members were taken to hospital after reportedly consuming sweets given to them by a passenger following a transatlantic flight.

According to a report published by The Sun, a passenger handed out the sweets to crew members after the flight arrived in the United States.

It is not unusual for passengers to offer gifts such as chocolates to cabin crew, a source told the newspaper. The sweets were reportedly eaten on the crew bus after touchdown.

Shortly after consuming them, three staff members began to feel unwell.

Severe symptoms

The source said the crew experienced what were described as “out-of-body experiences.” By the time they reached their hotel, they reportedly felt “out of control,” “panicked and scared.”

Their symptoms worsened, and the trio were taken to hospital for treatment.

Doctors later determined the sweets allegedly contained up to 300mg of THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis, according to The Sun.

Airline response

British Airways confirmed that a small number of crew members became unwell.

“A small number of our crew reported feeling unwell at their hotel and have since recovered,” the airline said in a statement. “We sent a replacement crew to operate the return flight and there was no impact on our customers.”

The airline is reportedly working to identify the passenger who supplied the sweets. It is understood the crew members will not face disciplinary action, as they were unaware of the alleged contents.

Broader concerns

The source told The Sun the matter is being treated seriously, noting that if such substances had been consumed during the flight, the consequences could have been severe.

THC-infused edibles have grown in popularity in recent years, but experts have warned about dosage risks.

In October 2025, the BBC reported that a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire was hospitalised after consuming high-strength THC gummies.

Professor Chris Pudney of the University of Bath told the BBC at the time: “Every time you use one of these products you really don’t have a great idea of the dosage of THC you’re getting.”

Authorities are now attempting to trace the individual who provided the sweets.

No arrests have been announced.

Sources: The Sun, British Airways, BBC



