A vast release of US justice documents has reopened a long-simmering debate inside intelligence and media circles. At its centre is Jeffrey Epstein and the question of whether his global sex-trafficking network doubled as a foreign intelligence operation.

The newly unsealed material has prompted renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s international contacts, particularly those linked to Russia, and whether authorities failed to confront the broader implications.

Justice files released

The US Department of Justice last week unveiled millions of records tied to Epstein, including emails, images and videos. While many documents revisit known allegations, others have drawn attention for references to Moscow and senior Russian figures.

Media outlets including The Express reported that the scale and nature of the references have fuelled speculation that Epstein’s activities extended beyond financial crime and abuse.

Western intelligence agencies have never publicly confirmed such suspicions, but questions have persisted for years.

Russian patterns

According to reporting based on the files, thousands of documents mention Moscow and more than 1,000 reference Vladimir Putin. Several emails suggest Epstein claimed access to Russian officials and assistance with visas or introductions.

In one 2010 message, he wrote: “I have a friend of Putin’s, should I ask him?” when discussing help for an associate.

The documents also indicate Epstein believed he could secure meetings in Russia even after his 2008 conviction.

Blackmail theories

Analysts cited by British tabloids argue the material resembles a classic “kompromat” model. The theory centres on luring powerful figures into sexual encounters and using recordings or threats for leverage.

In a 2015 email to Sergei Belyakov, then Russia’s deputy minister of economic development, Epstein warned that “a Russian girl from Moscow … is attempting to blackmail a group of powerful businessmen in New York.”

In a follow-up message to himself, he wrote: “You should know that I felt it necessary to contact some friends in FSB,” while also proposing payments to silence her.

High-profile examples

Specific cases appear throughout the files as illustrations rather than proof. One 2010 email shows Epstein offering Prince Andrew a dinner with a woman he described as “Russian, beautiful and trustworthy.”

Separate correspondence refers to arranging meetings with “new Russian girls” and organising their travel between Moscow, Paris and New York.

All prominent individuals named in the files deny wrongdoing.

Lingering questions

Journalist Tanya Kozyreva wrote that Epstein’s Russian contacts and recruitment patterns raised an unresolved issue: whether investigators avoided confronting a possible intelligence dimension.

An intelligence source told the Daily Mail: “It’s the world’s largest honey-trap operation.”

No government agency has formally endorsed that conclusion, but the newly released files ensure the debate is unlikely to fade.

Sources: US Department of Justice, The Express, Daily Mail, The Telegraph