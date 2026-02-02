“We could poison the paracetamol”: leaked call exposes dire state of Russian troops

The war has produced countless recordings meant to shed light on life far from official statements.

One newly released audio clip offers a glimpse into the strain and desperation inside Russian units on the front line.

Ukrainian officials say the conversation highlights both exhaustion and disturbing ideas circulating among invading forces.

Intercepted voices

Ukrainian military intelligence has published another intercepted conversation involving Russian soldiers, according to information released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s intelligence directorate.

In the recording, the soldiers speak openly about drug use in the trenches and their deteriorating mental state.

They admit to being exhausted and say narcotics are used to lift morale and cope with pressure.

They also complain about poor communication with commanders and joke about wanting substances that would help them better understand orders from above.

Dark joking

During the exchange, the soldiers discuss whether it would be possible to produce strong painkillers directly in field conditions.

They acknowledge they do not have access to the necessary chemicals.

“We can only poison them with paracetamol,” one of the voices says in the recording.

Ukrainian intelligence did not specify who the comment was directed at, but described the conversation as further evidence of chaos and poor discipline within Russian ranks.

Drug claims

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, drug use among Russian soldiers is widespread.

Officials say that in 2025 alone, 112 Russian troops reportedly died from overdoses at the front.

The year before, Ukrainian intelligence claims, the number of such cases stood at 143. These figures could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian officials argue that substance abuse reflects deeper problems with morale, command and living conditions inside Russian units.

Pattern of leaks

This is not the first intercepted call released by Ukraine during the war. In October, Ukrainian intelligence published a recording involving foreign mercenaries fighting for Russia.

In that audio, Colombian fighters were allegedly ordered to shoot “anything that moved” and were told not to spare women or children.

Ukrainian authorities say such interceptions are intended to document alleged war crimes and expose the internal reality of Russia’s military campaign.

Sources: Ukrainian Defence Ministry intelligence, O2.