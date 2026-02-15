Epstein emails suggest he wanted to be close to Putin

Newly released US Justice Department files are shedding light on Jeffrey Epstein’s attempts to position himself as a global power broker.

The records point to years of outreach aimed at Russia’s political elite, raising fresh questions about his ambitions and contacts.

Files come out

According to CNN, documents made public by the US Department of Justice show that Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, spent years trying to build ties with senior Russian officials. The materials indicate efforts to reach figures including President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other members of Russia’s elite.

The documents were reviewed by journalists and cited by LA.LV, which reported that Epstein portrayed himself as someone who could serve as a useful intermediary between Russia and the West.

Diplomatic channels

The files show that Epstein maintained regular contact with Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations until his death in 2017. According to CNN, Churkin met Epstein in New York, and Epstein offered to help Churkin’s son find work in the financial sector.

In June 2018, Epstein emailed Thorbjørn Jagland, then secretary general of the Council of Europe, suggesting a route to the Kremlin. “I think you could suggest to Putin that Lavrov could get information by talking to me. Vitaly Churkin used to do that, but he died?!” Epstein wrote. Jagland replied that he would meet Lavrov’s assistant and raise the matter.

‘I can be useful’

Earlier correspondence from 2013 and 2014 shows Epstein repeatedly expressing a desire to meet Putin in person. He argued he “could be useful” in attracting Western investment to Russia and pressed for confidential, extended discussions.

In letters to former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, Epstein claimed Jagland was planning a meeting with Putin in Sochi and might pass along a message about his “usefulness.” The documents contain no confirmation that any such meeting occurred.

Denials and doubts

The Kremlin dismissed the claims. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called suggestions of Epstein’s cooperation with Russian intelligence frivolous, according to Russian media.

Analysts cited by CNN said the documents show Epstein’s desire to present himself as an influential international mediator, rather than proving actual ties to the Kremlin.

Other contacts noted

The files also reference Epstein’s relationship with Sergei Belyakov, a Russian official described by TASS as a graduate of the FSB academy. Epstein called him a “very good friend” and discussed attracting Western investment.

Flight logs confirm Epstein visited Russia at least once in 2002 and sought Russian visas in 2018–2019, shortly before his arrest.

Sources: LA.LV, CNN, US Department of Justice, TASS