Europe must prepare to stand alone, Macron says

Europe must prepare to defend itself without depending on the United States, French President Emmanuel Macron has warned.

His remarks come amid growing global tensions and shifting alliances, reports HotNews.

Call for independence

Emmanuel Macron said Europe should strengthen its own defence capabilities as reliance on the US may not last.

According to HotNews, citing AFP, the French president told students in Cyprus that American protection “will not protect us for much longer”.

He stressed that Europe had long assumed continued US support, but that this expectation may no longer hold for future generations.

“For your generation, I think this will no longer be valid,” he said.

Global tensions cited

Macron pointed to several international developments to support his warning.

According to HotNews, he referenced events involving Greenland, the conflict with Iran and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He suggested these situations show changing priorities in US foreign policy.

The comments reflect broader concerns in Europe about shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Defence concerns grow

The French leader emphasised the need for Europe to build stronger military and technological independence.

According to HotNews, he warned that relying on external powers for defence systems could leave Europe vulnerable.

“If tomorrow we are no longer able to protect ourselves for our own defense, if all our technological solutions are in the hands of others, you can say whatever you want, but we will have no choice,” he said.

He reiterated calls for greater European sovereignty.

Message to young people

Speaking to students, Macron also addressed the role of younger generations in maintaining peace.

According to HotNews, he encouraged them to seek understanding and remain focused on the future.

“Peace is not decreed in a day,” he said, adding that dialogue and cooperation are essential.

He warned that conflict often stems from misunderstanding and poor communication.

Warning on conflict

Macron also cautioned against attitudes that can lead to war.

According to HotNews, he said conflicts can arise from “the madness of certain leaders” or beliefs that security can be achieved through destruction.

“He loves war who no longer hopes for anything. When you like the future, you have no desire to wage war,” he added.

His remarks underline growing concern over global instability and Europe’s role within it.

Sources: HotNews, AFP