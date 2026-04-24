Kyiv strikes drone agreements with Saudi, UAE and Qatar

Ukraine is stepping up its role in the global defence market with a new set of international partnerships focused on drone warfare.

Ukraine is stepping up its role in the global defence market with a new set of international partnerships focused on drone warfare.

The agreements mark a shift toward exporting battlefield experience gained during the conflict.

The deals highlight growing demand for cost-effective counter-drone technology.

Deals confirmed

According to United24 Media, Ukraine has signed three major security agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The initiative, referred to as a “Drone Deal,” will be carried out through contracts involving both government bodies and private defence companies.

Officials say the agreements are designed to support long-term cooperation, including production and training.

Sharing expertise

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine will provide operational experience, training missions and software integration systems.

“We are ready to deliver results,” he said. “First is our experience. Second is training missions and software for integrating various military equipment into a single system. And inexpensive drones and joint production lines to manufacture them.”

The focus is on countering threats such as Shahed-type drones, which have been widely used in the war.

Cost advantage

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine’s approach offers a cheaper alternative to traditional air defence systems.

“A ‘Shahed’ can cost between $80,000 and $130,000. It will be destroyed not by a missile costing $3-4 million, but by an interceptor costing $10,000,” he explained.

This cost efficiency is seen as a key driver behind international interest.

Expanding partnerships

Ukraine says more than 10 countries have shown interest in similar agreements.

Plans include setting up joint production lines both domestically and abroad, backed by foreign investment.

Kyiv is also working on comparable defence projects with European partners.

Strategic shift

The agreements signal a broader transition for Ukraine’s defence sector.

By exporting both technology and battlefield know-how, the country is positioning itself as a supplier in the global security landscape.

Analysts say this could reshape how nations approach drone defence in future conflicts.

Sources: United24 Media