European far right pushes for ICE-style police units

Far-right leaders say Europe must be “ruthless” on migration.

In Germany, the Bavarian branch of the Alternative for Germany party said in January it would present plans to the regional parliament for a dedicated police unit focused on deporting migrants who entered the country illegally.

“In addition to state-run deportation flights, we are calling for the creation of an asylum, investigation and deportation unit within the Bavarian police,” AfD parliamentary group leader Katrin Ebner-Steiner said.

According to POLITICO, an internal party document outlined the plan.

The Bavarian Police Union responded that there is no legal basis for establishing a separate unit to handle deportations.

Belgian initiative

Belgium’s Vlaams Belang party is also preparing to present a similar proposal.

MP Francesca Van Belleghem told POLITICO the unit would remain within the existing police structure rather than function as a separate federal agency.

“We do not allow our national proposals to be dictated by the international context,” she said.

However, details reported by POLITICO suggest the unit would include specialized officers deployed in major cities and border areas and would actively seek out undocumented migrants rather than waiting for incidental encounters.

French debate

In France, far-right politician Eric Zemmour did not rule out the idea when asked whether the country should adopt an ICE-style force.

“It should be adapted to France and to French institutions. But we will have to be ruthless,” Zemmour told BFMTV.

ICE in the United States has faced controversy in recent weeks following fatal incidents involving its agents, according to POLITICO.

Criticism and context

Laura Jacobs, a political analyst at the University of Antwerp, told POLITICO that while some far-right parties avoid directly associating with US President Donald Trump, their proposals reflect similar enforcement models.

“This is part of a broader trend where strict measures and anti-immigration positions have become commonplace, with far-right parties pushing the boundaries,” she said.

Opponents have strongly criticized the initiatives. German Green MEP Damian Boeselager said proponents “have stepped out of the democratic spectrum.”

Manon Aubry, co-president of the Left in the European Parliament, warned that accepting such ideas into mainstream debate risks normalizing them.

EU policy shift

The debate comes as the European Union has tightened migration policies in response to growing support for far-right parties.

Last month, the European Commission presented a five-year strategy focused on what it described as “assertive migration diplomacy,” aimed at increasing cooperation with third countries to curb irregular migration and facilitate returns.

Sources: POLITICO, BFMTV, European Commission