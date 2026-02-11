Trump says, “Don’t be a panican. We’re winning — and we’re not slowing down”

President Donald Trump is facing a fresh slide in public support, according to recent polling that paints a challenging picture for his administration.

A survey conducted before the removal of a controversial social media post found that a majority of Americans viewed his first year in office as a failure, adding to mounting political pressure, The Express reports.

Poll numbers drop

CNN data analyst Harry Enten said the president’s standing among key voters has deteriorated sharply. He said: “He is underwater by nine points. That’s a 23-point switcheroo with his base of non-college voters. He is absolutely collapsing with the group of voters that helped put him into the White House.”

Enten added: “What we’re dealing with is a Donald Trump message that is not actually meeting the reality, and that is why non-college voters have been going away from the president of the United States and going away from Republicans as well.”

The polling downturn comes amid controversy, including criticism over the killings of protesters in Minnesota and backlash after Trump shared a video featuring Barack and Michelle Obama that was later deleted following accusations of racism.

Even among groups that strongly backed him in 2024, including non-college-educated voters, Hispanics and people of colour, support appears to be softening.

White house reaction

Against that backdrop, the White House released an article urging supporters to stay the course.

Titled “Don’t Be a Panican. We’re Winning — and We’re Not Slowing Down,” the piece promotes what it describes as a series of achievements during Trump’s first year.

It states: “While the Fake News and Radical Left collude to distract, depress, and divide, they’re simply lying to mask the undeniable truth: America is safer, stronger, richer, and more secure than at any point in decades. Don’t take the bait.”

The article adds: “New victories pour in daily as President Trump delivers on his promises and rebuilds the foundation for long-term success in the greatest nation on Earth.”

Strategy in focus

The White House document lists stock market performance, reported declines in crime, lower average rents and a ban on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors among its policy successes.

It also cites “ZERO illegal border crossings at the southern border” for “an unprecedented ninth straight month.”

In its closing lines, the article declares: “President Trump promised to Make America Great Again, and he’s delivering bigger, faster, and harder than ever before. The momentum is unstoppable. Don’t be a Panican; America is winning again — and more victories are coming.”

The decision to publish a rallying call in the form of a news-style article signals a defensive communications strategy, as the administration seeks to reinforce support among wavering segments of its electoral base.

Sources: The Express, CNN



