Putin’s friend in Europe says, EU and Ukraine have “declared war” on his country

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused Brussels and Kyiv of launching a political offensive against his country. His remarks follow reports of discussions within the European Union about accelerating Ukraine’s path to membership and potentially bypassing Hungary’s veto.

In a post on X, cited by European Pravda, Orbán reacted to a Politico article outlining proposals for Ukraine’s possible “accession in advance” to the EU. The concept would allow partial integration as early as 2027, without removing core accession requirements.

Orbán described Politico as the “Brusselian elite’s official publication” and labelled the reported ideas the “latest war plan”, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

“Open declaration of war”

“This new plan is an open declaration of war against Hungary. They disregard the decision of the Hungarian people and are determined to remove the Hungarian government by any means necessary.

They want the Tisza Party to come to power, because then there would be no more veto, no more resistance, and no more staying out of their conflict,” Orbán wrote.

He urged voters to respond in April’s elections, saying: “Fidesz is the only force standing between Hungary and Brusselian rule, and the only guarantee of Hungarian sovereignty.”

According to the Politico report referenced by Orbán, EU officials are examining several scenarios, described as “plans A, B and C”, to address Hungary’s continued opposition to procedural decisions related to Ukraine’s European integration. One scenario reportedly assumes Orbán could lose the upcoming vote.

Opposition response

Meanwhile, Péter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party, alleged that Orbán’s allies were preparing to release secretly recorded intimate videos in an attempt to blackmail him.

Magyar said he did not believe the recordings contained any “compromising material”.

Recent opinion polls cited by European Pravda show Tisza leading Orbán’s Fidesz party. One January survey placed the opposition eight percentage points ahead, while another gave it a ten-point advantage.

The dispute underscores growing friction between Budapest and Brussels as the EU debates how to proceed with Ukraine’s membership ambitions.

