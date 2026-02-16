European NATO-member considering building nuclear weapons because of Russia

It would bring the total of nuclear states in the alliance to four.

Of the 32 NATO countries, three currently possess nuclear weapons.

These are the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France.

But given that Russia has one of the world’s biggest arsenals of nuclear weapons, the European members of NATO are actively discussing how to protect European territory in case of further Russian aggression.

Germany and France have opened discussions on a potential European nuclear shield. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed he had initiated talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I have started the first talks with Emmanuel Macron, the French president, about European nuclear deterrence,” Merz said, adding that any framework would remain anchored within NATO structures.

But now, a fourth NATO member is considering becoming the world’s tenth nuclear nation.

Long-term security

The Telegraph reports that Poland’s president has called for the country to explore developing nuclear weapons, arguing that the move would strengthen national security as tensions with Russia intensify.

President Karol Nawrocki said Poland should consider joining what he described as a nuclear initiative to reinforce its long-term security strategy.

Speaking to Polsat television on Sunday, he declared: “This path, with respect for all international regulations, is the path we should take.”

He added: “We must work towards this goal so that we can begin the work. We are a country right on the border of an armed conflict. The aggressive, imperial attitude of Russia towards Poland is well known.”

The current nuclear states

According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, there are nine countries that currently possess nuclear weapons:

United States

United Kingdom

Russia

France

India

Pakistan

North Korea

China

Israel

Important note: Israel has never confirmed possession of nuclear weapons, but the country is widely believed to have an arsenal of between 90 and 400 nuclear warheads.

Sources: The Telegraph, International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons