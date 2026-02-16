Russian intelligence plotted coup attempt in Senegal, report alleges

Moscow’s activities abroad continue to draw scrutiny far beyond the battlefield.

Western governments have repeatedly accused the Kremlin of expanding its reach through covert operations, influence campaigns and security partnerships across Africa.

Now, newly released documents suggest that Russian intelligence services may have gone further, allegedly exploring plans to support a military takeover in Senegal.

Wagner recruited

According to materials published by the investigative group All Eyes on Wagner, Russian operatives sought to recruit members of the Senegalese armed forces during a period of political unrest.

“In Senegal, a country shaken by demonstrations, the organization ‘African Political Science’ was planning a scenario involving cooperation with the Senegalese military to develop a scenario for taking power,” the group wrote.

United 24 Media reported that the alleged plan formed part of a broader strategy to expand Russian influence on the continent through political manipulation and information campaigns.

Wagner network shift

All Eyes on Wagner claims that following the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, structures previously linked to the Wagner Group were placed under the supervision of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, the SVR.

The group says it analysed 76 documents from 2023–2024 that indicate a state-led restructuring of financing and influence projects.

Three figures, Sergei Mashkevich, Sergei Kliukin and Artem Gornyi, are identified in the documents as key coordinators.

Mashkevich is described as having links to Russia’s Presidential Administration and overseeing activities in countries including Sudan and Bolivia.

Media and lobbying

United 24 Media reported that an organisation called “African Political Science” played a central role in the alleged campaign, operating with a reported monthly budget of around $750,000.

The group is said to conduct lobbying efforts and produce media content aimed at shaping public debate.

In August 2024, it allegedly spent approximately $340,000 on more than 500 articles and videos, distributing them via intermediaries to conceal funding sources.

Wider footprint

The documents also outline alleged operations in Mali, where Russian intelligence is said to have gathered information on French and US military plans while supporting the Alliance of Sahel States.

In the Central African Republic, the papers reportedly describe attempts to influence UN missions and protect Russian commercial interests.

Further alleged activities include efforts in Niger targeting French uranium interests and intelligence gathering in Mozambique focused on Western-linked energy firms.

The claims have not been independently verified, and Russia has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Sources: All Eyes on Wagner, United 24 Media, WP.