Europe’s most powerful air-to-air missiles might be heading for Ukraine in large-scale aid package

The missile is already being used by Sweden, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

According to United24Media, Swedish officials have previously indicated a willingness to sell Ukraine more than 100 Gripen aircraft, a move that would represent a major shift in Kyiv’s air force capabilities if realized.

However, aircraft is not worth much in war without any weapons, but according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian air defence might soon get a significant boost.

Sweden is reportedly moving closer to a substantial new military support package for Ukraine as officials from both countries expand talks on weapons transfers and longer-term defense cooperation.

Expanding military aid

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said the talks took place on February 1 between Ukrainian officials and Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson. According to the Ukrainian side, Sweden is preparing one of its largest military assistance packages since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

According to Ukrainian officials, a key element of the talks centered on aviation cooperation. Ukrainian and Swedish officials reviewed prospects for supplying Gripen fighter jets, an option that has been debated inside Sweden due to the potential cost of financing a large contract.

Another focus was the possible transfer of Meteor air-to-air missile, which could prove crucial for the Ukrainian defense’s ability to counter Russian attacks.

What makes Meteor special?

Meteor is considered the longest-range operational air-to-air missile in Europe and across NATO.

With an estimated range of more than 200 kilometers, the missile offers a much larger “no-escape zone” than most conventional air-to-air weapons, making it effective against maneuvering aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones, even under heavy electronic warfare.

Meteor is already in service with Sweden, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, and is integrated on platforms including Gripen, Rafale, and Eurofighter Typhoon.

Beyond air defense, the discussions also covered the possible delivery of additional electronic warfare systems and unmanned platforms. These include long-range strike drones, which Ukraine has increasingly relied on to hit targets far behind the front lines.

Sources: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, MBDA, Saab press release, United24Media