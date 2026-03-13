Even the Russian parliament has now been hit by the mobile blackout in Moscow

The residents of the Russian capital have been cut off from mobile data since March 5.

Others are reading now

Mobile internet access has quietly disappeared in parts of Moscow’s business district, raising new questions about the Kremlin’s tightening control over digital communication.

Officials say the move is tied to national security, but critics warn it signals a broader crackdown ahead of political challenges.

Reports suggest restrictions are expanding inside key government buildings as authorities increase pressure on foreign platforms and messaging services.

Security concerns cited

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes in its March 12 2026 update on the war in Ukraine, that Russian authorities have limited mobile data access in Moscow City since March 5, according to reports from the Russian business newspaper Vedomosti.

The restrictions have also affected Russia’s State Duma building, where mobile internet was reportedly cut for a second consecutive day on March 12.

Also read

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the communication disruptions inside the parliament building were due to “state security” considerations.

The move comes as officials continue to discuss tighter oversight of messaging platforms widely used by Russians.

Pressure on Telegram

According to ISW, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that Telegram could face a complete block in Russia unless it follows national regulations. He urged the company to maintain “flexible” contact with Russian authorities.

Meanwhile, State Duma Information Policy Committee Deputy Chair Andrey Svintsov said Russia’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has the technical capacity to slow Telegram access even when users connect through virtual private networks.

Svintsov also argued that restrictions on messaging services and foreign social media platforms were necessary, linking “uncontrolled communications” to terrorist incidents in Russia.

Also read

Growing backlash

The expanding censorship drive has sparked criticism across Russian online communities. One political Telegram channel described the measures as “madness,” suggesting they undermine the government’s message of unity with the public.

ISW notes that the tightening of digital controls could reflect concern within the Kremlin about potential public dissatisfaction.

Observers say authorities may be reinforcing control over Russia’s internet space ahead of the September 2026 State Duma elections and possible future decisions such as reserve mobilization.

The campaign also includes promoting state-controlled applications, restricting access to foreign websites, and prosecuting critics.

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, Vedomosti, Russian State Duma statements, Kremlin briefings