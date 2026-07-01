Even Trump’s own family says “it’s time to pay up” after latest court loss

This is not the only massive payout hanging over him.

Legal battles can drag on for years, burying the truth under endless paperwork.

But eventually, even the longest court fights hit a wall. When the highest judges in the country close the door, the final bill comes due.

The final verdict

The US Supreme Court just ended a major legal fight for Donald Trump. The justices refused to hear his appeal regarding a hefty financial penalty.

Last year, a federal jury found the president liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll. They ordered him to pay her five million dollars.

Now, that lower ruling officially stands. The highest court offered no explanation for rejecting the case.

Time to pay

According to Daily Express critics quickly jumped on the news. Mary Trump, the president’s niece, took to social media to celebrate.

She posted her thoughts on X. “At last! @ejeancarroll just kicked Donald’s a– once and for all,” she wrote. “What a legend she is! Time to pay up, Donald.”

The defense team felt very different. Trump’s lawyers had argued the original judge improperly allowed two other women to testify about alleged sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, Carroll’s team took a victory lap. Her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, released a firm statement about the outcome.

End of the road

Kaplan noted that the legal fight is effectively over. “Today’s Supreme Court decision affirms once and for all the jury’s unanimous verdict that President Donald J. Trump sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll,” she said.

She added that the system worked. “His multiple efforts to appeal that verdict have all failed and today’s ruling ends his quest to avoid accountability for his actions,” she explained.

This is not the only massive payout hanging over him. A separate jury recently awarded Carroll over 83 million dollars in a related case, which remains under appeal.

Fighting the system

The president did not stay quiet. He immediately blasted the ruling on Truth Social, framing the legal defeat as a partisan attack.

He posted online, “Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to “review” a Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met (Decades old celebrity photo line, standing with her husband, does not count! ).”

He also promised to keep pushing back. “I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength,” he wrote.

Sources: Fox News, Daily Express