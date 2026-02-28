Ever wondered who would win in a presidential election — Trump or Obama? AI has an answer

A YouTube creator has used artificial intelligence to imagine a presidential race that US law currently forbids.

Others are reading now

In the speculative scenario, both Donald Trump and Barack Obama are allowed to seek a third term in 2028 — and the AI delivers a decisive outcome.

According to UNILAD, the popular channel I Ask AI explored what might happen if the constitutional two-term limit were lifted. The host asked viewers to temporarily disregard legal constraints in order to consider the hypothetical contest.

Setting Aside The Law

Under the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, presidents cannot be elected more than twice. As quoted by the National Constitution Center: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

Despite that restriction, the video imagined a race in which Trump runs again and faces Obama, whose name, the host noted, frequently surfaces whenever talk of a third Trump term arises.

The AI was asked to assess potential campaign strategies, voter sentiment and the likely result.

Also read

Campaign Framing

According to UNILAD’s report on the video, the AI suggested Obama’s campaign would revolve heavily around contrasting himself with Trump. It predicted he would focus on reversing and stabilising what he portrays as the effects of an extended Trump presidency.

The system added: “He would present himself as the counterweight, steady where Trump is confrontational, institutional where Trump is disruptive, making the race a direct referendum on two very different governing styles.”

The AI further speculated that the country might feel politically fatigued after years of division, scandals and protests, weakening the usual advantages of incumbency.

A Clear Outcome

Based on that environment, the AI concluded the race would not be especially close. “In that environment, I wouldn’t see this as razor thin. I’d lean toward a fairly confident Obama win,” the video stated.

UNILAD noted that similar hypothetical matchups have circulated on X, formerly Twitter, where users have posed comparable questions to the platform’s AI chatbot, Grok.

Also read

In reality, Trump’s current term is set to end in January 2029, and constitutional rules bar him from seeking reelection beyond two terms.

The exercise remains a thought experiment — one that highlights ongoing public fascination with both former presidents and the growing use of AI to simulate political scenarios.

Sources: UNILAD, National Constitution Center



