OpenAI helps Ukraine: Blocks ChatGPT accounts linked to Russian propaganda network

Another tech giant comes to Ukraine’s aid.

About a month ago, Ukraine contacted SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, to inform the company, that the global network, Starlink, which is owned by SpaceX, was used by the Russian army to communicate and guide drones.

The Russian army reportedly used unauthorized Starlink terminals from third party suppliers to surcomvene the sanctions, that prohibit Starlink from being used by Russia.

Shortly after, Musk announced that a solution had been implemented, effectively banning all non-verified terminals from accessing the Starlink network, which has since enabled the Ukrainian defense to regain hundres of square kilometers of territory due to the lack of communication among the Russian ranks.

And now, another tech giant has aided Ukraine.

ChatGPT-creator targets propaganda

OpenAI has shut down a group of ChatGPT accounts tied to a Russian information operation, according to a new report from OpenAI, cited by Ukrainian tech outlet Dev.ua.

The move is part of what the company has called Operation Fish Food, targeting coordinated online manipulation.

The accounts were allegedly used to generate propaganda and manage influence campaigns across multiple platforms.

Coordinated content push

According to Dev.ua, the blocked accounts were connected to the Russian-origin network Rybar. The network reportedly used ChatGPT to draft posts and comments for its branded social media channels.

The same tools were also used to produce material for accounts on X and Telegram that did not publicly appear linked to Rybar. Some profiles were presented as users based in different parts of the world.

OpenAI said: “We banned a cluster of ChatGPT accounts that were linked to the Russian-origin ‘Rybar’ network. This cluster translated and generated content that was posted on ‘Rybar’ social media accounts, but it also appears to have served as a content farm for a wider network of accounts on X and Telegram that bore no overt relationship to the ‘Rybar’ group. On some occasions, the threat actor used ChatGPT to generate batches of short social media comments, and these were then posted by accounts on X and Telegram that appeared to originate from different parts of the world.”

The report states that users issued prompts in Russian while producing posts in languages including English and Spanish. OpenAI also said its Sora video tool was used to create promotional clips supporting Rybar.

Sources: Dev.ua, OpenAI report