Expert warns cracks are showing in Trump’s power play

The court’s decision could signal growing domestic resistance to the president’s economic strategy.

Donald Trump’s authority could face increasing strain after the Supreme Court struck down his tariff policy, according to Professor Rajneesh Narula.

The court ruled that it is unconstitutional for a president to unilaterally set and change tariffs.

Following the decision, Trump said he would impose a 10 percent levy, before raising this to 15 percent global tariffs “effective immediately” in a post on Truth Social.

He described the ruling as “deeply disappointing” and said he was “absolutely ashamed” of the justices who voted against his policy.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Professor Narula said the ruling had been widely expected and suggested Trump would attempt to find an alternative route.

“Trump will almost certainly look for a workaround, this ruling was widely expected,” he said.

Strain on domestic consumers

Professor Narula, who specialises in global trade policy and economic power, questioned whether the tariffs had delivered on their promises.

“The reality is that his tariff policy has been placing the greatest strain on domestic consumers rather than achieving its intended external impact,” he told the newspaper.

“Despite the bold rhetoric, the tariffs have not delivered the outcomes that were promised, and at some point someone needs to acknowledge that. It’s a classic case of the emperor having no clothes, who will be the first to say enough is enough?”

He added that many Americans had believed tariffs would lower prices and strengthen the domestic economy, but argued that this had not happened.

Public opinion shifts

Polling appears to mirror some of that scepticism. A YouGov survey conducted after the ruling found that 60 percent of Americans strongly or somewhat approve of the decision, while 23 percent oppose it.

Research from Pew Research Center also found that a majority of Americans expect the tariff policy to have a largely negative effect on themselves and on the country overall.

Professor Narula said the combination of legal pushback and public opinion could mark the beginning of broader domestic resistance, adding that “domestic resistance is ultimately what shapes and constrains power.”

Sources: Daily Express, YouGov, Pew Research Center.