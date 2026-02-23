Russia threatens the UK

Tensions between Moscow and London escalated sharply after Russian officials alleged British involvement in an attack on a senior military figure.

The claims, made without publicly presented evidence, follow the shooting of one of Russia’s highest-ranking intelligence officers earlier this month, reports the Express.

“British trace” claim

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, 64, deputy head of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, was shot on February 6 inside a residential building. He was seriously injured and hospitalized but is expected to survive.

According to The Express, Russia’s Federal Security Service director Alexander Bortnikov said investigators had identified a “British trace” in the case. He alleged that Ukrainian special services carried out the attack.

“We clearly understand that the organisers are the Ukrainian special services,” Bortnikov said.

“And behind them stand third countries, which we have spoken about before — that the Ukrainian special services operate under the supervision, or with the supervision, of Western intelligence services.

“We see a British trace above all here. Therefore, the investigation is continuing.”

He did not present evidence to support the accusation and said further details would be released if new information emerges.

Retaliation warning

Bortnikov indicated that Moscow is considering responses to what it describes as terrorist actions linked to Kyiv, calling the matter “a delicate issue.”

“We are carefully monitoring everything that is happening. Of course, we will never forget and never forgive.”

Russia had earlier suggested a possible Polish connection to the shooting, The Express reported.

Security questions

The attack has drawn attention to security arrangements for senior Russian officials involved in the war effort. Alekseyev has been linked by the European Union to the 2018 poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, with the EU alleging he “orchestrated” the GRU operation — a claim cited when sanctions were imposed.

Russian authorities have arrested two suspects, Lyubomir Korba, 65, and Viktor Vasin, 66, alleging they worked for Ukraine’s SBU security service. A third suspect, Zinaida Serebryakova, 54, is reported to have fled to Ukraine.

According to the FSB, both Korba and Vasin have “fully admitted their guilt.”

The UK has not publicly responded to the latest accusations.

Sources: The Express



