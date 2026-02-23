96% of EV Owners Say They Wouldn’t Return to Gas, Study Finds

Electric vehicles were once seen as a leap of faith. Today, new data suggests that for most drivers who make the switch, there is no turning back.

A fresh industry survey indicates that EV loyalty has reached record levels across the United States.

According to a report published by Supercar Blondie, citing the 2026 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study by JD Power, 96 percent of electric vehicle owners say they would consider buying or leasing another EV as their next car.

The figure remains high even without the previously available $7,500 federal tax credit, suggesting that long-term satisfaction goes beyond financial incentives.

Satisfaction on the rise

The JD Power study found that overall satisfaction has climbed significantly year over year. Premium EVs saw a 101-point increase to 652 on a 1,000-point scale, while mass-market EVs rose 115 points to 511.

Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at JD Power, said advances in battery performance, charging access and vehicle capability have contributed to the improved scores.

Electric vehicles also outperformed plug-in hybrids in the survey. Premium EVs scored 114 points higher than comparable PHEVs, and mass-market EVs led by 117 points.

Public charging availability showed the largest improvement, helped by wider adoption of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard and access to the Supercharger network. Other charging providers, including ChargePoint, Electrify America and EVgo, have also expanded their infrastructure.

Top-ranked models

Among individual vehicles, the Tesla Model 3 ranked highest overall with a score of 804. The Tesla Model Y followed, with the BMW i4 placing third.

In the mass-market category, the Ford Mustang Mach-E led the rankings, ahead of the Hyundai IONIQ 6 and Kia EV9.

The study, now in its sixth year, surveyed 5,741 owners of 2025 and 2026 model-year EVs and plug-in hybrids. It evaluated 10 ownership factors, including range accuracy, ease of charging at home, driving enjoyment, reliability and service experience.

According to the report, concerns such as range anxiety are becoming less prominent as battery range improves and warranties typically extend eight to 10 years.

With nearly all surveyed owners willing to choose electric again, the findings suggest that EV adoption in the U.S. is moving beyond early adopters and into mainstream acceptance.

Sources: Supercar Blondie, JD Powers