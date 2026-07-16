Expert warns Trump has “no real way out” of the Iran war

Political strategists warn that the fighting could drag on far longer.

When foreign conflicts stretch on without a clear resolution, the domestic fallout can quietly reshape the political landscape at home.

Voters often care far more about the immediate impact on their own wallets than the details of military strategy.

Now, an escalating overseas campaign is threatening to trap the White House in a long and costly stalemate.

Tensions rising again

A sudden return to active hostilities is threatening to completely overshadow the current American administration. The decision to launch daily attacks has trapped the presidency in a difficult cycle with no obvious exit in sight.

Behind the public bravado, observers wonder how the administration will manage the soaring diplomatic and economic costs. Political strategists warn that the fighting could drag on far longer than initially promised.

Ron Bonjean, a prominent Republican political strategist, discussed the growing frustration surrounding the campaign. He explained that reality is beginning to set in for Washington.

The strategist stated, “Trump appears to be at the end of his tether on [Iran],” before adding, “The reality is setting in, which is that it’s going to take some time. It could be months or years before this conflict is resolved.”

Air strikes continue

The military is leaning heavily on air power to force compliance. Central Command recently announced the completion of its seventh wave of bombings, hitting dozens of targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

These strikes focused heavily on coastal defense networks, missile sites, and naval capabilities. Still, security experts remain deeply skeptical about what these attacks will actually achieve.

Becca Wasser, an expert at the Center for a New American Security think tank, questioned the long-term effectiveness of the current policy. She noted that applying economic and military pressure has not yielded the desired results.

She warned, “Escalation for the sake of de-escalation has not proven to be very effective in the past. There is a continued attempt to pressure Iran economically as part of a long-term game. But so far, that has not been as successful as President Trump would like,” before concluding, “There is no real way out.”

Economic blowback

The conflict is already triggering serious economic consequences for everyday citizens. Crude oil prices jumped 15% in a single week, setting the stage for a painful surge in domestic fuel costs.

This financial pain arrives at the worst possible time for the administration, as crucial elections approach. Political experts point out that voters are deeply concerned about the rising cost of living.

Bonjean highlighted this growing domestic pressure. He noted, “There’s no end in sight to this — people are voting with their pockets, not with maps of the world,”

Sources: Ziare.com, Financial Times, Central Command, Center for a New American Security