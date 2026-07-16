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Argentina accused of breaking FIFA rules after England victory

Nicolai Haugsted Nicolai Haugsted
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Argentina accused of breaking FIFA rules after England victory
IMAGO / VCG

Argentina’s post-match banner leaves FIFA facing difficult decision.

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Argentina’s dramatic World Cup semi-final victory over England may have secured a place in Sunday’s final, but the celebrations could now create an entirely different headache.

Several Argentine players were seen holding a banner referencing the Falkland Islands after the final whistle, a gesture that could attract FIFA’s attention under the governing body’s rules on political messaging.

Following the 2-1 comeback victory, members of Argentina’s squad celebrated with a banner reading:

“Las Malvinas son Argentinas.”

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Translated, the slogan reads: “The Falklands are Argentine.”

The message refers to the long-running sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known as Las Malvinas in Argentina, and revived memories of the 1982 Falklands War between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

FIFA rules could come into play

FIFA has long maintained strict regulations regarding political statements during official competitions.

The governing body previously fined the Argentine Football Association in 2014 after players displayed the very same slogan before an international friendly against Slovenia.

Its regulations state:

“For any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA.”

At the time of writing, FIFA has not announced whether it will open disciplinary proceedings over the latest incident.

Political reactions follow

The controversy quickly spread beyond football.

Argentina’s Vice President Victoria Villarruel praised the players’ actions on social media following the victory.

“It wasn’t just another match. The Falklands are Argentine. They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts.”

Before kickoff, Villarruel had already framed the encounter as more than a football match, saying it was about “putting the invaders in their place.”

The politically charged celebrations came after Argentina overturned England’s lead with two late goals to secure a place in the World Cup final.

Spain now awaits in Sunday’s championship match in New Jersey, while FIFA’s response to the banner incident remains unknown.

(Newsner)

This article is made and published by Nicolai H, who may have used AI in the preparation

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