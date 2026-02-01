Experts flag six danger zones in WW3 scenario

As international tensions simmer across several regions, fears of a wider global conflict continue to surface. While no one can predict whether a world war will occur, analysts often point to certain flashpoints that could prove especially dangerous if it does.

Others are reading now

According to reporting by Newsner, drawing on analysis from the Daily Express, some parts of the world would face far greater risks than others should a major global war break out.

Global flashpoints

Modern warfare, particularly involving nuclear-capable states, means that no country would be entirely insulated from the consequences of a large-scale conflict.

However, the Daily Express analysis cited by Newsner suggests that areas tied closely to existing military rivalries, nuclear programs or unresolved territorial disputes would be among the most exposed.

These locations are not predictions, but reflections of current geopolitical fault lines.

Major powers

The United States is highlighted as one of the most vulnerable places in a global war scenario, largely because of its central role in international military alliances and conflicts.

Also read

The analysis notes that any large-scale war involving rival superpowers would almost certainly draw Washington in, making parts of the country potential targets.

Russia is also identified as high risk, given its ongoing war in Ukraine and its frequent warnings about confrontation with NATO. Moscow’s military posture and nuclear arsenal place it firmly at the centre of global security concerns.

Middle East tensions

Iran and Israel are both cited due to escalating regional tensions. Iran has faced accusations over nuclear development and has been involved in missile exchanges linked to conflicts in the region.

Israel, meanwhile, remains locked in long-standing disputes and has been directly targeted in past regional escalations. According to the analysis, these dynamics make the region particularly volatile if wider war spreads.

Asia-Pacific risks

Taiwan is described as especially vulnerable because of China’s stated aim to bring the island under Beijing’s control. Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly said reunification is inevitable, a stance reiterated in recent speeches.

Also read

The Daily Express analysis suggests that a global conflict could accelerate military action in the Taiwan Strait.

North Korea is also mentioned as a potential danger zone. Although access to the country is limited, its alliance with Russia and its military capabilities raise concerns about how it might respond in a broader war.

Uncertain future

Newsner stresses that such assessments are speculative and based on current geopolitical realities, not inevitability.

While analysts outline where risks may be greatest, whether a global conflict materialises at all remains an open question.

Sources: Newsner, Daily Express