Fake Ukrainian women flood Facebook – and it is fueling anti-Ukrainian sentiment

It is unknown, who is behind the dating ads.

A surge of unusual dating posts has taken over Polish Facebook groups, catching the attention of thousands of users. At first glance, they appear to be ordinary personal ads.

But the tone, imagery, and reactions they provoke suggest something else is at play. What looks like online matchmaking has become a vehicle for hostility.

And according to an investigation by Polish outlet Konkret24, the women do not exist. Analysis using HiveModeration found the images were AI-generated with a 99% probability.

But what is the purpose?

Anti-Ukrainian sentiment

Dr. Karina Stasiuk-Krajewska of SWPS University explains in an interview with Konkret24 that the texts accompanying the images are designed to make the fake Ukrainian women appear demanding and to portray them as advocates of a negative image of femininity.

The fake images depict the women in messy surroundings, sometimes smoking a cigarette or drinking a beer, and occasionally accompanied by a fake baby in the picture as well.

This, the expert explains, creates a negative reaction in the recipient because the images exploit cultural judgments about motherhood and femininity. “We’re dealing with a clash of images that are culturally assessed as unequivocally negative,” she notes, adding that nationality is often revealed only after the negative impression has already been formed.

“On the surface, this isn’t a message about Ukraine or Ukrainian women, but a dating ad,” she says. “But precisely because of this, the message’s effectiveness is greater.”

Whether driven by profit or propaganda, the outcome is the same. The campaign amplifies hostility, normalizes hate speech, and deepens anti-Ukrainian sentiment online.

Konkret24 reports a massive backlash against the fake profiles with comments such as “Go home, they’ll love you at the front” and “Then get out to Ukraine”.

Network behind the posts

Konkret24 identified at least 40 Facebook profiles repeatedly sharing the same ads across multiple groups. Since early January 2026, the network has published hundreds of such posts.

The operation also posts AI-generated images of Polish women. The difference is striking: clean interiors, calm settings, and no mention of nationality. The visual contrast reinforces a negative stereotype applied only after Ukrainian origin is revealed.

Sources: Konkret24, SWPS University