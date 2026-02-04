Meghan Markle savaged online over bookmark

Even the smallest product can spark a loud reaction.

Others are reading now

A limited-edition release can bring both quick sales and instant scrutiny.

That dynamic played out this week as social media users weighed in on one of Meghan Markle’s latest items.

Small item, big noise

The Daily Express reported that the Duchess of Sussex drew criticism online over a £13 bookmark sold through her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The limited-edition product launched last month and was made in the UK, according to the report.

As Ever described it as “a small reminder that rest is part of the ritual”.

Also read

Design and message

The bookmark was produced in collaboration with a New Forest-based workshop, the Daily Express said.

It includes a gold inscription reading “Fell Asleep Here” in Meghan’s handwriting.

The product listing also said it was made using “sustainably sourced leather” and described as “a keepsake designed for those who linger, pause and return”.

Online criticism grows

The Daily Express said a user reshared a video on X from As Ever’s Instagram stories showing the bookmark being used, with some viewers questioning how well it stayed in place.

One post said: “Omg! The As Ever bookmarks are so cheaply made!”

Also read

Others followed in the comments, including one person who wrote: “Sometimes I use junk mail as a bookmark . . . and it often has a finer aesthetic than As Ever. Just sayin’.”

Another user compared it to cheaper alternatives, saying:

“Look at these I bought for $2.82 each. I bought several, to give to different friends with their initials. They have a magnet inside, which keeps them in place.”

Sources: Daily Express