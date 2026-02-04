Alex Pretti shooting: Medical examiner releases official cause of death

The death of Renee Good was also ruled a homicide.

On January 24, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, died after an encounter with ICE agents in Minnesota.

Initially, authorities claimed the officers acted in self-defense and that Pretti had a gun, but video analysis by several media outlets later disproved those claims.

It is true that Pretti had a gun, which he had a permit for, but videos of the encounter showed that the ICE agents removed the gun from Pretti’s holster, meaning Pretti never drew his weapon himself.

After being wrestled to the ground, Pretti was shot. In the video, at least 10 shots can be heard.

Now, the official cause of death has been determined.

Official ruling released

USA TODAY and PEOPLE report that the Hennepin County medical examiner said the Jan. 24 death of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse, was a homicide.

The ruling states the cause was “multiple gunshot wounds” and that Pretti was “shot by law enforcement officer(s),” according to the report released Feb. 2.

A homicide classification means a death resulted from another person’s actions but does not itself determine criminal liability. Such findings typically prompt further investigation into whether the use of force was justified.

His death followed another recent case. A separate medical examiner’s report ruled the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good a homicide after she was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. Both deaths occurred in nearby neighborhoods.

Investigations underway

Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Todd Blanche said Jan. 30 that a civil rights investigation had been opened into the shooting.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told USA TODAY that the FBI is leading the inquiry with support from Homeland Security Investigations, while Customs and Border Protection is conducting a separate internal review.

Homeland Security has not publicly named the agents involved. However, in a report obtained by USA TODAY, the agency said two officers fired their weapons and were placed on leave.

ProPublica later identified them as Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez.

Policy shifts follow

The Trump administration has adjusted its posture in Minnesota amid backlash, particularly after bystander video contradicted early official accounts of the shooting.

On Feb. 2, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced officers would begin wearing body cameras.

Trump replaced the senior federal official overseeing operations in the state with border czar Tom Homan, and Congress began debating a short-term extension of DHS funding to allow negotiations over reforms such as body-worn cameras.

Sources: USA TODAY, ProPublica, PEOPLE