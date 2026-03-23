First sighting of Andrew since dramatic police detention

A low-key outing on a royal estate has drawn fresh attention to Prince Andrew.

The sighting comes after weeks out of public view following a police investigation.

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The former Duke of York, 66, was photographed walking his dogs at Sandringham in Norfolk over the weekend, accompanied by a bodyguard, PEOPLE reported.

It marks his first public appearance since being detained in February.

Return to view

Andrew was arrested on Feb. 19, the day of his 66th birthday, in connection with an investigation into allegations he shared confidential information during his time as a U.K. trade envoy.

He was held for around 11 hours before being released under investigation the same day, according to PEOPLE.

Images of him leaving Aylsham Police Station in the back of a car quickly spread online.

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Long-running scrutiny

The latest development adds to years of controversy surrounding Andrew’s links to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties that same year following a widely criticised BBC interview addressing the relationship.

He has also faced allegations from Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with him as a teenager. Giuffre died in 2025. Andrew has repeatedly denied the claims.

Titles and fallout

His royal standing has steadily diminished in recent years. In 2022, Queen Elizabeth removed his military roles and patronages after a court rejected his attempt to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit.

He later reached an out-of-court settlement with her.

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Following renewed scrutiny, including after the release of Giuffre’s memoir, Andrew relinquished remaining titles and honours, with King Charles formalising the decision days later.

Family in focus

Attention has also turned to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who has not been seen publicly since late 2025 and is believed to have spent time abroad, PEOPLE reported.

Meanwhile, their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, continue private careers while maintaining ties to royal residences.

A family acquaintance told PEOPLE: “They want to hold on to their royal status. It’s their identity.”

Sources: PEOPLE