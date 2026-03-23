Putin hails Kim after re-election in strong message

Russia and North Korea signalled continued alignment as Kim Jong Un secured another term in power. The development comes amid strengthening political and strategic cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

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President Vladimir Putin used the occasion to reaffirm ties, congratulating Kim on his reappointment as head of North Korea’s State Affairs Commission, according to TASS and a Kremlin statement.

The message reflects a broader pattern of growing engagement between the two countries.

Strategic alignment

In his remarks, Putin indicated that Russia views its relationship with North Korea as increasingly important, highlighting ongoing cooperation and shared interests.

He said the partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang would continue to develop in ways that benefit both nations, while also praising Kim’s role in maintaining close bilateral relations.

“Russia highly values your personal contribution to strengthening the friendly, allied ties between our countries,” Putin said.

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Leadership reaffirmed

Kim’s re-election was confirmed during a session of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly, held alongside a major party gathering in Pyongyang, state media reported.

He has remained in power since 2011 and continues to lead the State Affairs Commission, the country’s highest governing body.

Following constitutional changes in 2019, his position was formally elevated to that of head of state and supreme military commander.

Sources: TASS, Kremlin



