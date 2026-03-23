Putin gains new Asian ally: “In the interests of our friendly peoples”

Russia has been steadily building alliances across Asia for years.

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From old Soviet-era ties to newer strategic partnerships, Moscow has worked to expand its influence in the region.

Now, that network is growing further.

Strengthening ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the importance of relations with Tajikistan, describing them as key to regional stability.

In a message to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, published by Tajik authorities, Putin said cooperation between the two countries would continue to grow.

“I am confident that Russian-Tajik relations will continue to develop successfully in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and is an important factor in strengthening security and stability in the Central Asian region,” the Russian leader said in his message according to Tass.

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Security focus

Putin emphasised that the relationship plays a significant role in maintaining security in Central Asia.

He said closer ties between Moscow and Dushanbe serve the “fundamental interests” of both nations.

The Russian leader added that the partnership contributes to broader stability in the region.

Expanding cooperation

Relations between the two countries have strengthened in recent years.

During a state visit to Tajikistan in October 2025, Putin and Rahmon signed 16 agreements aimed at deepening cooperation.

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These included a joint statement focused on expanding their strategic partnership.

Sources: TASS