Foreigner tricked into fighting for Russia: “I could finally help my family escape poverty”

Russia appears willing to stop at nothing to get more soldiers to the front in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine takes a heavy toll on the Russian forces.

In fact, according to estimates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian forces have lost more than 1.2 million persons (injured and killed) since the beginning of the war, as of January 26 2026.

Russia is continuing to recruit more units, but earlier this month, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian troops are now killing/injuring more Russian soldiers, than the Russian’s are able to replenish.

During the war, several reports of Russia luring foreigners into fighting on behalf of the Russian forces have surfaced, and if the foreign fighter “Emmanuel” is to be believed, the promise of a well-paid job is a red flag to watch out for.

Failed journeys home

The Telegraph cites an interview with Emmanuel conducted by the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), where Emmanuel explains how he travelled from Africa to Europe along common migrant routes, only to be deported from Italy.

When Emmanuel saw advertisements offering jobs in Russia, he seized the chance. The roles, he said, were described as military support work away from combat, such as guarding facilities or cooking.

“I didn’t hesitate, I thought that given the salary and other benefits offered, I could finally help my family escape this poverty,” he told researchers at the IFRI.

On arrival, he discovered the reality was very different. Like many others, he was sent directly to the front line, where new recruits can face survival times measured in days.

A global pool

Russia has increasingly drawn on foreign labour as it seeks to replace heavy losses. Ukrainian officials say Moscow may be losing up to 1,000 soldiers killed or wounded each day.

A survey of more than 10,000 Russian troops captured by Ukraine found seven per cent were foreign nationals from 40 countries.

Kyiv estimated late last year that 18,000 foreigners from 128 countries had been recruited, with about 3,300 killed.

Sources: The Telegraph, French Institute of International Relations, General Staff of Ukraine