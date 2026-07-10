Former official exposes missing missile defense on Trump’s new jet

Military officials admitted that the Qatari jet lacks several pieces of equipment

When a world leader travels overseas, safety is always the primary concern. Every detail is planned down to the minute, and the ride home is rarely left to chance. But sometimes, a sudden change of plans leaves onlookers searching for answers.

A sudden swap

US President Donald Trump recently attended a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. He arrived in style on a brand new jet.

But when he flew out on July 8, he boarded an older, more familiar aircraft instead. This sudden swap immediately caught the attention of the media.

The government of Qatar donated the massive Boeing 747-8 jet to the United States last year, describing it as an unconditional gift.

Missing the basics

According to LADbible The BBC reported last month that the military had finished roughly 300 million pounds in upgrades. The jet was supposed to undergo a strict final round of tests before carrying the president.

However, statements provided to The New York Times suggest the donated plane is actually far from finished.

The Air Force explained that the jet serves mainly as a temporary bridge. It will fill the gap while two permanent presidential planes are built.

A matter of security

Military officials admitted to the newspaper that the Qatari jet lacks several pieces of equipment usually installed on Air Force One.

“No risk was taken in security, safety or mission communications,” the Air Force noted in a careful statement.

Still, they acknowledged that the design team made trades on certain mission sets to get the plane flying faster.

Photographs of the older aircraft show visible missile defense systems on the wings and tail. These features are entirely absent in pictures of the new jet.

Distraction tactics

Frank Kendall, a former Air Force secretary, told The New York Times that the missing features deeply worry him. This is especially true given current tensions with Iran.

“Time didn’t permit all the normal Air Force One modifications, so some mix of security, communications and support is missing,” Kendall said.

White House communications director Steven Cheung pushed back, claiming the aircraft swap was a fully intentional safety measure.

“As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal, including distraction and misdirection, to address those threats,” Cheung stated.

Sources: LADbible, The New York Times, BBC