“Stop the stupid”: Bacon criticizes Trump over comments at NATO summit

Republican Rep. Don Bacon criticized President Donald Trump’s renewed calls for U.S. control of Greenland, saying the comments undermine trust with European allies and NATO partners.

Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, has criticized President Donald Trump’s renewed calls for U.S. control of Greenland, arguing the comments risk damaging relations with key European allies.

According to the Daily Express, Bacon responded after Trump again raised the issue during the NATO summit in Turkey, where he repeated his belief that Greenland should come under U.S. control.

Public rebuke

In a post on X, Bacon accused the president of undermining trust between the United States and its NATO partners.

“The President’s foolish comments on Greenland hurt us in Europe tremendously. Greenland and Denmark are NATO allies. Denmark fought by our side in Afghanistan. Trump’s threats have greatly weakened the trust Europeans have had towards U.S. since post World War 2. Stop the stupid.”

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According to the Daily Express, Bacon has previously criticized Trump’s Greenland proposal, describing it as “utter buffoonery.”

Earlier warnings

The Daily Express reported that Bacon has also warned military action against Greenland could lead to impeachment proceedings.

“It would be a total mistake to invade an ally. It would be catastrophic to our allies and everything. It’s just the worst idea ever in my view,” Bacon said earlier this year.

While Bacon voted against both impeachment efforts during Trump’s first presidency, he has since said he would “lean that way” if Trump attempted to invade Greenland, according to the Daily Express.

Other reactions

The Daily Express also noted that Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski backed Bacon’s position, saying Congress should support Greenland’s sovereignty.

Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected Trump’s proposal.

“Greenland is not for sale now, just as it was not for sale in 2019,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in January.

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede also said: “We are not Danish, we are Greenlandic. We have full authority over our own land, and we will not be sold or bought like a commodity.”

Sources: Daily Express