Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro faces civil lawsuit over executions

Seeking justice for past wrongs often takes grieving families across oceans and through complex legal systems.

When a powerful leader falls from grace, those left behind finally see an opening to demand answers. A new legal battle in a New York courtroom is proving that time does not erase the pain of a tragedy, reports The Express U.S.

Chasing a fallen leader

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro faces a massive new legal threat from his prison cell. According to a report by The Express U.S., families of five young men launched a civil lawsuit accusing the ousted leader of authorizing their executions.

The legal action relies on the Torture Victim Protection Act of 1991. The New York Times reported that this law allows families to sue foreign officials in American courts for extrajudicial killings.

Maduro is currently locked up in New York following his capture during a U.S. military raid last January. He originally faced drug charges, but now the ghosts of his past political rule are catching up.

The dark operation

The lawsuit ties Maduro directly to a bloody police surge between 2017 and 2020. Plaintiffs argue that an elite security force killed about 1,300 people during a ruthless campaign named the Operation to Liberate and Protect the People.

Human rights groups raised alarms immediately. The Express U.S. noted that a United Nations report found Venezuelan forces killed at least 6,856 people over an 18-month period, often planting weapons to frame victims.

Despite the global outrage, Maduro openly cheered on the brutal tactics. In 2019, he wrote, “All our support to you, logistical and physical. All our support to the FAES in their daily work of providing security to the people. Long live the FAES!”

Demanding accountability

Nearly a decade later, the families refuse to stay silent. The group includes three mothers, a father, and a woman who lost two brothers. Because they fear violent retaliation, they used aliases.

One grieving mother, listed as Jane Doe 1, spoke out about her loss from 2017. “I’m not asking for anything, I’m demanding. The state killed my son,” she said.

The families are seeking punitive and compensatory damages. Michael Reed Hurtado, one of the lawyers handling the case, praised their extraordinary determination.

“This complaint reflects the extraordinary determination of the victims’ families to confront abuses of power and affirm that no one is beyond the reach of the law,” Hurtado said.

Sources: The Express U.S., New York Times