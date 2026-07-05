Stranded Russian infantry forced to hike 19 miles to frontlines

Modern warfare is often won or lost far behind the front lines, hidden in the exhausting networks that keep armies fed and moving.

According to the Kyiv Post, when supply chains shatter under heavy pressure, the reality on the ground changes instantly for the soldiers caught in the middle

A grueling trek

Recent precision strikes have dealt a massive blow to Moscow’s transport networks in occupied territories. According to a Kyiv Post report, Ukrainian operations in Crimea and southern Ukraine completely crippled local supply lines.

The damage is forcing Russian infantry to abandon their vehicles. Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov revealed that some soldiers now have to march up to 30 kilometers just to reach their frontline trenches. That is an exhausting 19-mile trek before any combat even begins.

Fedorov shared the details during a joint press conference in Kyiv with Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson. The logistical nightmare is creating widespread chaos for the occupying forces.

“We already see, for example, in the south, sectors of the front where Russian infantry, because logistics have been destroyed, have to walk 30 kilometers to reach their positions,” Fedorov said, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Chaos behind lines

The trouble does not stop with long walks. Moscow is struggling to deliver food, move reinforcements, and even transport fuel for the generators that power their frontline surveillance drones.

These continuous disruptions are slowly draining the power of Russian offensives. Fedorov also pointed to a growing infrastructure and fuel crisis deep inside occupied Crimea.

Local officials there tried to ration fuel using digital QR codes before canceling the plan entirely. Now, buying petrol is nearly impossible. These targeted strikes are part of a 40-day campaign launched by President Volodymyr Zelensky to force a path toward peace.

“So far, everything is going according to plan,” Fedorov stated. The minister added that a fresh tranche of European defense loans will soon expand Ukraine’s long-range strikes.

Deadly overnight strikes

While supply lines crumble, the air war remains incredibly intense. The Kyiv Post reported that Russian forces launched heavy overnight attacks across southeastern Ukraine, killing three people and wounding over a dozen.

Explosive drones managed to hit five gas stations in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Meanwhile, seven guided bombs slammed into civilian neighborhoods in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian air defense teams worked through the night to protect citizens from the onslaught. Teams successfully intercepted 130 out of 151 enemy drones alongside a Kh-59 missile.

Sources: Kyiv Post, Interfax-Ukraine