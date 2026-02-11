Former Wagner Commander Killed Fighting in Ukraine

A senior figure linked to a pro-Russian volunteer unit has been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to occupation officials and pro-Kremlin sources. His death adds to a growing list of paramilitary commanders with criminal pasts who have taken part in the conflict.

Haik Gasparyan, known by the nickname “Abrek”, commanded the Armenian volunteer battalion “ArBat” and served within Russian military structures.

News of his death was confirmed by Ivan Prikhodko, head of the Russian-installed administration in Horlivka, and by pro-Kremlin blogger Vladislav Jizdok, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported, with Ziare.com carrying the account.

According to the same sources, Gasparyan was killed on Sunday, February 9, while carrying out a combat assignment. No further details about the circumstances have been made public.

From prison to front

Gasparyan was originally from Karabakh and had previously been convicted in Russia of armed robbery. While serving his sentence, he was recruited by the Wagner private military company, according to Novaya Gazeta Europe.

After being deployed to Ukraine to fight on Russia’s side, he later received the medal “For Courage” from President Vladimir Putin, Russian media reported at the time.

The Armenian battalion “ArBat” was established in 2022 by Armen Sarkisian, described in Ukrainian and Russian media as a prominent figure in the criminal circles of the Donetsk region.

In 2023, Gasparyan was appointed commander of the unit, which was formed to participate in combat operations in Ukraine.

Network of paramilitaries

Sarkisian himself died in February 2025 following an explosion at the “Alie Parusa” residential complex in Moscow. Russian outlets reported that a suicide bomber may have carried out the attack.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said one line of inquiry focused on a possible dispute over the division of business interests allegedly linked to Sarkisian.

Gasparyan’s reported death underscores the continued presence of former mercenaries and individuals with criminal records in units aligned with Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

